Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 guidance at $1.43-$1.53 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $5.85-$6.15 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $386.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.42 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities opened at $98.66 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.34. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $85.16 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. acquired 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,880.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 220,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,502,634.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,176.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,383.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 100,490 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.