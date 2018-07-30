Microvision (MVIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. Microvision had a negative return on equity of 421.25% and a negative net margin of 209.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Microvision to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Microvision stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of -0.30. Microvision has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Microvision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

