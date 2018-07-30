Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Stake Raised by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,051 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.3% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 62,648 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 34,161 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman Financial Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $107.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $829.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $71.28 and a one year high of $111.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “$107.97” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.11.

In other news, Director Sandra E. Peterson bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,584. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

