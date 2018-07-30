Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Michaels Companies posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Michaels Companies.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Michaels Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Michaels Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of MIK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,117. Michaels Companies has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.82.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Michaels Companies (MIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.