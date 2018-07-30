Michael R. Long Sells 7,500 Shares of Payment Data Systems, Inc. (PYDS) Stock

Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) Director Michael R. Long sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $13,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,283,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,956.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Payment Data Systems stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. Payment Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Get Payment Data Systems alerts:

Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter. Payment Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 21.43%.

PYDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on Payment Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Payment Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Payment Data Systems

Payment Data Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Payment Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payment Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.