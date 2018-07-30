MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have $8.75 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MFA Finl Inc/SH from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded MFA Finl Inc/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.56.

NYSE:MFA opened at $7.87 on Thursday. MFA Finl Inc/SH has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.34.

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. MFA Finl Inc/SH had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 78.04%. The company had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that MFA Finl Inc/SH will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. MFA Finl Inc/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,540,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Finl Inc/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

