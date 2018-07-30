Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 6,000 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 77,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 110.0% in the first quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 126,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 24.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 461,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 92,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 83,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

In other news, insider Lee M. Tillman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $8,660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 257,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,415,417. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

