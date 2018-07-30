Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases Shares of 60,000 Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Shares of WYND stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 20,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,031. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $42.95 and a one year high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WYND. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $131.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Wyndham Destinations from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

