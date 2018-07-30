Methanex (MEOH) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Friday morning.

MEOH has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Methanex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $69.50 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Methanex opened at $68.30 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.65. Methanex has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $74.18.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.10 million. Methanex had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 24.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,892,000 after buying an additional 58,683 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

