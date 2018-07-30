Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,110 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 385.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $2,602,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,591.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

KO stock opened at $46.21 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $197.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.