Meritage Homes (MTH) PT Lowered to $50.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Sunday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.42.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes opened at $42.30 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP C Timothy White sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,426,000 after buying an additional 320,807 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 48.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 966,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 258,300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 283.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 244,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 180,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $7,228,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

Featured Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.