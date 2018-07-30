Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Merit Medical exited the second quarter on a solid note, with earnings and revenues beating the consensus mark. Solid growth in the Cardiovascular segment is a positive apart from expansion in gross margin. The company has been gaining prominence on its flagship HeRO product line lately. Solid international growth buoys optimism. Management is optimistic about the alliance with NinePoint Medical. The company also became the exclusive worldwide distributor for the Q50 PLUS Stent Graft Balloon. Strong guidance for 2018 paints a bright picture. Merit Medical has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. On the flip side, higher consolidation in healthcare industry is a negative. Contracting operating margins and surging operating expenses raise concern. Cutthroat competition adds to the woes. Lack of direct sales in many countries are bothersome as well. The stock is overvalued at the moment.”

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MMSI. Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

MMSI stock opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $61.17.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.64 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,837.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin J. Lampropoulos sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $718,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,756 shares of company stock worth $2,756,764 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1,336.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.