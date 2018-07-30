Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report $35.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.10 million and the highest is $36.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $136.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.50 million to $137.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $154.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $152.70 million to $157.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.95 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merchants Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Merchants Bancorp traded down $1.80, hitting $26.80, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,975. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as a diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

