Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.60 Million

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report $35.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.10 million and the highest is $36.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $136.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.50 million to $137.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $154.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $152.70 million to $157.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.95 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merchants Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Merchants Bancorp traded down $1.80, hitting $26.80, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,975. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as a diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply