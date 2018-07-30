Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Holdings Reduced by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,338 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 40,779 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Mellanox Technologies worth $14,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852,023 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after purchasing an additional 631,345 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 131.4% in the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,561,745 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $113,773,000 after purchasing an additional 886,745 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,315,889 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $95,863,000 after purchasing an additional 166,066 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 63.8% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 708,278 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,598,000 after purchasing an additional 275,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 28.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 538,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,353,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MLNX. TheStreet raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mellanox Technologies to $115.00 and gave the company a “$83.60” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Mellanox Technologies to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In related news, Director Clifton Thomas Weatherford sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $387,366.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $143,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 375,506 shares of company stock valued at $31,866,396 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MLNX stock opened at $80.70 on Monday. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $90.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 88.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $268.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

