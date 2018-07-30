Meggitt (MGGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $574.20

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 574.20 ($7.54) and last traded at GBX 572 ($7.52), with a volume of 1038128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 569.60 ($7.48).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Meggitt to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 630 ($8.28) to GBX 645 ($8.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.80) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 502.13 ($6.60).

Get Meggitt alerts:

In other Meggitt news, insider Tony Wood purchased 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 485 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £1,144.60 ($1,503.88).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.