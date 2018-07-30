Medpace (MEDP) Announces Earnings Results

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Medpace had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace updated its FY18 guidance to $2.51-2.62 EPS.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.07. 257,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,210. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.69.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Limited Partnership sold 3,000,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $125,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Medpace and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

