MEDNAX Inc (MD) Receives $55.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MD. ValuEngine lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of MEDNAX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of MEDNAX opened at $42.81 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.25. MEDNAX has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $901.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.75 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. research analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $139,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vivian Lopez-Blanco sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $647,745.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,411.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,384 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MEDNAX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,879,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,360,000 after buying an additional 139,407 shares during the period. Blue Harbour Group L.P. boosted its position in MEDNAX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 4,508,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,828,000 after buying an additional 397,600 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,652,000 after buying an additional 1,296,682 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MEDNAX by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,058,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,488,000 after buying an additional 365,955 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in MEDNAX by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,955,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,794,000 after buying an additional 77,528 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

