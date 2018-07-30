MED Reiterates Sell Rating for Mobile Mini (MINI)

MED reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mobile Mini from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ MINI opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.97. Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.34 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. analysts predict that Mobile Mini will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.21%.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Mcconnell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $937,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,760.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 3,768.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 101,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

