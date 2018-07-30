MD Financial Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC)

MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 134,569 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises about 4.0% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 7.92% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $85,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 154,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 113,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 87,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF traded down $0.82, hitting $104.28, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 47,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,495. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $109.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

