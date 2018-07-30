MD Financial Management Inc. Has $27.94 Million Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,135 shares during the quarter. Invesco Water Resources ETF accounts for about 1.3% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $27,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF traded down $0.13, hitting $31.02, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 28,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,619. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $31.82.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

