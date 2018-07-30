McKesson Co. (MCK) Shares Bought by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Horan Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,877,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.90. 2,011,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $122.92 and a 12 month high of $178.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.01. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $52.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

In related news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $123,256.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on McKesson to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McKesson from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday. Finally, Standpoint Research raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.18.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.