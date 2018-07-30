McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp opened at $59.67 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $68.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.55%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $186,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $186,076.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,185 shares of company stock worth $2,055,148. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MGRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

