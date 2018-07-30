Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a $70.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Maxim reported strong fiscal fourth quarter earnings driven by strength in data centers, and automotive and industrial end markets. Growth in infotainment and medical contents remains positive for the strong performance of the company in these markets. Moreover, robust 100G optical products will continue to aid the company’s revenues in consumer and communication markets. We believe Maxim’s diversified product portfolio will provide flexibility and stability to the business. Moreover, shifting to advanced node process technology development poses growth opportunities. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, softness in communications infrastructure remains a concern. Further, high dependence on Samsung poses significant threat to Maxim’s growth trajectory.”

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MXIM. ValuEngine raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 79,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.39 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $46,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,755 shares of company stock worth $1,928,844. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth $8,724,000. Robecosam AG bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth $62,629,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1,145.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,590,000 after buying an additional 650,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.