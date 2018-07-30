Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.19

News coverage about Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Maxim Integrated Products earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.3173163791591 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MXIM. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Maxim Integrated Products opened at $60.94 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 61.99%.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 796 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $46,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 440 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $25,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.