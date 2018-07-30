Matthews International (MATW) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matthews International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International opened at $50.65 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $66.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Matthews International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $411.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Matthews International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Matthews International will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 10,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $557,091.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,605.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Matthews International by 21.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in Matthews International by 22.3% in the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 80,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Matthews International by 797.6% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Matthews International by 9.7% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 166,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Matthews International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,437,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,525,000 after purchasing an additional 314,408 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, 3-D graphics renderings, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging manufacturers; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.