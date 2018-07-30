Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $6.28 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.6% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 101,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, insider Ciserani Giovanni sold 12,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $931,551.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,629.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $113,528.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,698.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,483 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $80.58 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67. The company has a market capitalization of $203.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.7172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.97.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.