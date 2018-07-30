Mastercard (MA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $200.00.

MA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Vetr raised Mastercard from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $192.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mastercard to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.70.

MA stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.29. The company had a trading volume of 77,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $211.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $214.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 17,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $3,253,556.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,852,904.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $44,450,549.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,095,783.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,638 shares of company stock valued at $48,446,066. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $133,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

