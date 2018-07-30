Mastercard Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $7.66 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report issued on Friday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $7.66 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.62. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.70.

Mastercard opened at $202.94 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $214.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 19,937.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,578,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,311,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,199 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,383,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,530 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mastercard by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,608,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,881,000 after acquiring an additional 944,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $739,650,000 after acquiring an additional 875,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 17,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $3,253,556.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,852,904.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $741,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,638 shares of company stock valued at $48,446,066 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

