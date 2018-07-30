Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.6% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 1,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 16,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 1,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA opened at $202.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $211.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $214.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Vetr raised Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mastercard to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.70.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $741,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $44,450,549.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,095,783.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,638 shares of company stock valued at $48,446,066. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.