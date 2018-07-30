Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,161,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 292,739 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $2,031,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Fidelity National Information Servcs traded down $2.49, reaching $104.95, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 107,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,084. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $88.97 and a 1 year high of $109.95.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,835 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $623,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,840.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $160,845.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,906.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,496 over the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.