Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.42 Billion Position in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,430,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 132,602 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.25% of Stryker worth $1,423,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 142.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1,218.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.00. The stock had a trading volume of 98,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,160. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $137.70 and a one year high of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

In other news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $832,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,920,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.15.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

