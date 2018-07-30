Masari Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, Masari has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar. Masari has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $6,305.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00003604 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000370 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 6,638,401 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

