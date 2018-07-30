Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) versus United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) Financial Analysis

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) and United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Martin Marietta Materials and United States Lime & Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Marietta Materials $3.97 billion 3.27 $713.34 million $7.18 28.65 United States Lime & Minerals $144.84 million 2.94 $27.14 million N/A N/A

Martin Marietta Materials has higher revenue and earnings than United States Lime & Minerals.

Risk and Volatility

Martin Marietta Materials has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United States Lime & Minerals has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Martin Marietta Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. United States Lime & Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Martin Marietta Materials pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Martin Marietta Materials and United States Lime & Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Marietta Materials 0 3 6 0 2.67 United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus price target of $240.63, indicating a potential upside of 16.98%. Given Martin Marietta Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Martin Marietta Materials is more favorable than United States Lime & Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Martin Marietta Materials and United States Lime & Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Marietta Materials 17.82% 10.69% 5.74% United States Lime & Minerals 19.19% 10.23% 9.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

100.0% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials beats United States Lime & Minerals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. It also manufactures and markets magnesia-based chemical products for the industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily for customers in the steel and mining industries, as well as provides road paving construction services. The company's chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. This segment supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers. The Natural Gas Interests segment has various royalty interests and non-operating working interests with respect to oil and gas rights on approximately 3,800 acres of land located in Johnson County, Texas in the Barnett Shale Formation. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Inberdon Enterprises Ltd.

