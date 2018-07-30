Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.14

Press coverage about Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Martin Marietta Materials earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the construction company an impact score of 46.5113804962848 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Citigroup set a $262.00 price objective on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.56.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $205.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $189.26 and a 1 year high of $241.33. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 4,226 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $975,022.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,497.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Quillen sold 3,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,373 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

