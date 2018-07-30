Marten Transport (MRTN) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marten Transport earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 47.1909354720513 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Marten Transport traded up $0.20, hitting $21.20, on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 17,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,581. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.39. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.90 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

