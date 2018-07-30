Markel (MKL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Markel (NYSE:MKL) will post its Q2 2018 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Markel to post earnings of $8.59 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Markel opened at $1,150.20 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 317.73 and a beta of 0.90. Markel has a 1-year low of $995.30 and a 1-year high of $1,194.98.

In other news, insider Nora N. Crouch sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.58, for a total transaction of $103,642.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,621.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,147.55, for a total value of $229,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,538,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,672 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood set a $1,250.00 target price on Markel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Argus assumed coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,237.50.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

