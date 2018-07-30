Marathon Oil (MRO) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.12

Media coverage about Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marathon Oil earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.5710728326662 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of Marathon Oil opened at $20.83 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of -54.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

In related news, insider Lee M. Tillman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $8,660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

