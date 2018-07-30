ManpowerGroup (MAN) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a $86.63 rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of ManpowerGroup traded up $0.79, hitting $93.83, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 12,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $81.85 and a twelve month high of $136.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.34.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.35. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 34,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 27.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 152,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 27.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

Featured Story: Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.