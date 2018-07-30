Malvern Bancorp Inc (MLVF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.28% of Malvern Bancorp worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,852 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $161.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of -0.11. Malvern Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 25th.

Malvern Bancorp Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

