MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,028 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Waste Management by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,147,000 after acquiring an additional 90,458 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $992,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Management from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

In other news, SVP Barry H. Caldwell sold 10,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $910,896.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $33,787.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,679.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.87. 2,026,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,453. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.94%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

