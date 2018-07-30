MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ grew its position in Rockwell Collins by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 8,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Collins during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Rockwell Collins during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Collins during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COL stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.42. 951,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.04 and a 52-week high of $139.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.16). Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

