Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals opened at $276.00 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $325.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.33. analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bay City Capital Llc sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.46, for a total transaction of $80,488,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Taub sold 73,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.46, for a total transaction of $21,135,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,625 shares of company stock valued at $104,527,643. 56.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. Oppenheimer set a $130.00 price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.43.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.