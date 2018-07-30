Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) Stake Lessened by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.13% of Mack Cali Realty worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 89.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 386,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 127.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 347,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

In other Mack Cali Realty news, CEO Michael J. Demarco purchased 68,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $1,374,216.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Gantcher purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $515,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 118,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,216 in the last ninety days. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Barclays restated an “average” rating on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of CLI stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $138.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

About Mack Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a fully integrated, self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) providing management, leasing, development, and other tenant-related services for its two-platform operations of waterfront and transit-based office and luxury multi-family assets. Mack-Cali provides its tenants and residents with the most innovative communities that empower them to re-imagine the way they work and live.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.