LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Stake Lessened by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 54,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 52,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.20.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $109.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.