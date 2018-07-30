Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Receives $108.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.94.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $97.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica traded down $0.38, reaching $119.62, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 49,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,799. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.04. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $130.49.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.69 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 10,000,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 17,935 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 508.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 24,803 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

