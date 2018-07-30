Lucia Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron opened at $125.97 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $105.30 and a 52-week high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). Chevron had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $42.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $16,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,640,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $1,229,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 370,500 shares of company stock worth $47,831,655. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Chevron from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. Finally, Macquarie lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.92.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

