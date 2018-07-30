LPL Financial LLC Sells 15,484 Shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (MUS)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,484 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares during the period.

Shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd opened at $12.25 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-ended management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

