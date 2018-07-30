LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 7,636 Simmons First National Co. (SFNC)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,636 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 102.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,559,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,411,000 after buying an additional 5,336,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 107.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,838,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,650,000 after buying an additional 2,501,088 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 115.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,376,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,164,000 after buying an additional 736,188 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 93.5% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,358,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,657,000 after buying an additional 656,651 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 98.2% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,339,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,114,000 after buying an additional 663,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of Simmons First National opened at $30.00 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 21.66%. analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In related news, insider Vernon Wilson Jr. Bryant sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $3,034,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,160.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $599,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,422.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on Simmons First National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.