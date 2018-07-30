LPL Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Crossamerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,043 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Crossamerica Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Crossamerica Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Crossamerica Partners opened at $17.79 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $609.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.81. Crossamerica Partners LP has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $554.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.32 million. Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 0.84%. sell-side analysts forecast that Crossamerica Partners LP will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,625.00%.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, operators of retail motor fuel stations, Circle K Stores Inc, and company operated retail sites.

