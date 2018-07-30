L’Oreal’s (OR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of L’Oreal (EPA:OR) in a research note published on Friday morning.

OR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of L’Oreal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of L’Oreal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of L’Oreal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of L’Oreal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on shares of L’Oreal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €202.36 ($238.07).

EPA OR opened at €180.05 ($211.82) on Friday. L’Oreal has a 12 month low of €170.30 ($200.35) and a 12 month high of €197.15 ($231.94).

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

